PB Fintech co-founder sells firm's shares worth Rs 230 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 20:17 IST
PB Fintech co-founder and CEO Yashish Dahiya on Tuesday offloaded nearly 38 lakh shares of the company for Rs 230 crore through an open market transaction.

PB Fintech operates the online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Dahiya sold a total of 37,69,471 shares of PB Fintech.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 610.24 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 230 crore.

However, buyers of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

PB Fintech shares fell by 11.92 per cent to close at Rs 580.25 on NSE on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

