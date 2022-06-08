Ather Energy partners with SBI for vehicle financing

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Wednesday said it has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) for vehicle financing for its customers.

The collaboration will enable Ather Energy's customers, having pre-approved loan offers from SBI to avail of instant loans at low-interest rates starting from 9.55 percent per annum, depending on customer credit profile, the company said in a statement.

The vehicle loans can be availed through SBI's mobile app YONO as well as offline, it added.

The partnership with the country's largest public-sector lender is aimed at leveraging its reach and penetration in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the domestic market, Ather Energy said.

It allows customers to avail of loans up to 85 percent of the on-road price of the vehicle, subject to the loan eligibility of the customer, the company said, adding that upon loan disbursement, the amount will be paid into the dealer's account instantly.

Furthermore, to ensure ease of adoption for the customers, SBI will also extend offline retail financing options from its branch network.

''We understand that financing plays a critical role in the auto sector, and are confident that our partnership with SBI will ensure ease of purchase for customers and attract more people to join the EV revolution,'' said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy.

The company will continue to work with major banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to offer its customers attractive financing options, he added.

''This initiative is a step further toward offering digital two-wheeler loans to customers through a paperless process at the convenience of their place and time of choice.

''Customers can avail of the loan through YONO at an EMI of as low as Rs 251 per Rs 10,000 under the SBI Easy Ride loan. We believe the SBI Easy Ride loan scheme will offer a seamless two-wheeler owning experience to our customers,'' said Saloni Narayan, Dy. Managing Director for Retail Business at SBI.

