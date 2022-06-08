TAC Security launches the ESOF Vulnerability Prediction Feature

San Francisco [US], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TAC Security, a Silicon Valley based Cybersecurity company, announced the launch of their ESOF Prediction Feature. The Prediction feature allows the organizations to forecast the quantity of new vulnerabilities in an asset for the coming month. The results will be based on the vulnerability specifics from anyone's most recent scan results for each Asset type.

The feature anticipates the ESOF cyber scores of various Asset types present in one's infrastructure and based on the number, the predicted vulnerabilities are generated. The count of predicted vulnerabilities gets further divided based on severity levels for e.g., Critical, High, Medium and Low. ESOF predicts the number of vulnerabilities in the coming months, and generates a cyber score based on that for the coming months. The platform will predict the following -

Monthly Prediction of Vulnerabilities. Prediction of ESOF Cyber Score

Prediction of Vulnerabilities that can be patched Prediction of Type of Vulnerability(s)

ESOF also allows the count of predicted vulnerabilities to be compared to the number of actual vulnerabilities. The representational graphs will contain both the actual count and predictive count of the vulnerabilities for the coming months. "The prediction feature allows security teams to foresee threats and prepare for them. If the security team needs training or resources, knowing in advance allows them to invest time and resources to improve their security processes. ESOF plays an essential role in allowing teams to discover, prioritize and remediate before situation demands, rather than mass efforts like other tools," said, Trishneet Arora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TAC Security.

"We are thrilled to take the next step to ensuring ESOF becomes Cybersecurity's Future. The Prediction feature is a revolutionary contribution by TAC Security to the ever-evolving Risk and Vulnerability Management market. The ability to foresee threats allows not only the security teams and leaders to be prepared. And gives them the chance to communicate with the whole organization, including the Board Members, so they know what to expect. It allows the organization to be well prepared and plan their resources to strengthen their security processes and reduce the chances of a breach remarkably," said Chris Fisher - CMO, TAC Security. This announcement closely follows TAC Security's recent launch of another new product, ESOF Product CyberScore. The product provides ability to generate risk scores for each product installed in the system.

In addition to an individual product risk score for the product on a single asset, there is also a group score that will be based upon all the assets that have the product installed. With the overall product score, they can easily identify the most vulnerable products present in all the assets and prioritize the top 10 most vulnerable products present in the organization. The prediction model is a major stepping stone in TAC Security's mission of ensuring a cyberscore becomes the next credit score system for organizations to be considered compliant. The ability to forecast upcoming vulnerabilities gives organizations an edge over the adversaries and continues to strengthen the risk posture of their overall IT infrastructure.

