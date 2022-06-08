Actor Mrityunjay Pandey's upcoming movie "The Lady Killer" is a thriller and nerve-racking love story

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/ATK): The Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role and Mrityunjay Pandey in a supporting role is one of the thrilling and nerve-racking movies hitting the floors very soon say the makers. The cast and crew were recently spotted in Himachal Pradesh to shoot their upcoming film The Lady Killer. It is a directorial venture of Ajay Bahl; the thriller is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh. The film will be released very soon as per the sources.

Actor Mrityunjay Pandey who is seen in the supporting cast shares his struggling story to become whatever he is today. Coming from the small town of Patna, Mrityunjay Pandey was very much interested in acting since childhood. He dreamed of becoming an actor and never lost faith in himself. His dedicated nature, curiosity to learn new things, and upgrade his skills led him to his dream destination. Mrityunjay came to Mumbai in 2007 and decided to start his career as an actor. Mumbai where every third person comes to make a career in Bollywood didn't accept Mrityunjay easily. He went to several producer offices, and made numerous contacts but didn't get the work as expected. But, he never stopped the struggle.

He received a chance to work with the Late Versatile actor Irrfan Khan. He observed the actors work very closely, improvised his skills, and learned many new things related to acting. But unfortunately, due to the health issues of Irrfan Khan, the movie didn't get released, and the project didn't come on floors. Very soon, Mrityunjay realized that he should try some other work in Bollywood. So, he started to work as an EP (Executive Producer). He closely observed the working of celebrities, and producers but that too turned out to be futile. Mrityunjay then decided to give up his dreams and return to his hometown to continue his business. But the artist inside him didn't allow giving up.

He then met his close friend, Actor Raj Kumar Rao, who guided him like his younger brother. Raj Kumar Rao gave him many valuable tips to follow that proved beneficial in his long journey. After a long wait, Mrityunjay Pandey's dedication, and hard work make his way into a major break receiving the second lead role in the movie "Dedh Bheega Zameen" directed by renowned Director Pulkit starring Pratik Gandhi in a lead role.

There was no looking back for Mrityunjay now! His upcoming film "The Lady Killer" will be soon released. He was also seen in the famous web series 'Garmi' directed by famous Tigmanshu Dhulia. "When you have the passion for achieving your dreams, and you struggled a lot for it, God makes every way possible to achieve it", says actor Mrityunjay Pandey."

