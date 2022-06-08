Funskool secures manufacturing rights for board game 'Abalone' from Asmodee
Toy manufacturer Funskool India has acquired the rights to manufacture and distribute popular board game 'Abalone' from Asmodee in the country, the company said on Wednesday.
Asmodee is a France-based international games publisher and distributor with over 39 million games sold in 2020 across more than 50 countries.
''For Funskool, it is another big step forward in our 'Make in India' programme. More of such initiatives will follow,'' Funskool INdia CEO R Jeswant said in a statement.
''Abalone (from Zygomatic) -- an Asmodee studio -- is one of the most popular two-player abstract strategy board games,'' he said.
Asmodee Head-International Sales, Alexia Ebner said, ''We at Asmodee are delighted to associate with our long-term partner Funskool to produce, market and distribute one of our flagship games -- Abalone -- in India.'' ''India being a crucial market for Asmodee, we look forward to this collaboration and envisage Abalone emerging as a sought-after game in India through this partnership...,'' Ebner said.
