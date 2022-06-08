Left Menu

Funskool secures manufacturing rights for board game 'Abalone' from Asmodee

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:51 IST
Funskool secures manufacturing rights for board game 'Abalone' from Asmodee
  • Country:
  • India

Toy manufacturer Funskool India has acquired the rights to manufacture and distribute popular board game 'Abalone' from Asmodee in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

Asmodee is a France-based international games publisher and distributor with over 39 million games sold in 2020 across more than 50 countries.

''For Funskool, it is another big step forward in our 'Make in India' programme. More of such initiatives will follow,'' Funskool INdia CEO R Jeswant said in a statement.

''Abalone (from Zygomatic) -- an Asmodee studio -- is one of the most popular two-player abstract strategy board games,'' he said.

Asmodee Head-International Sales, Alexia Ebner said, ''We at Asmodee are delighted to associate with our long-term partner Funskool to produce, market and distribute one of our flagship games -- Abalone -- in India.'' ''India being a crucial market for Asmodee, we look forward to this collaboration and envisage Abalone emerging as a sought-after game in India through this partnership...,'' Ebner said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022