Algeria bans imports from Spain, banking association says

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 09-06-2022 03:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 03:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria has banned all imports from Spain starting Thursday, according to a statement issued by Algeria's bank association.

The ban comes hours after Algeria suspended a 20-years-old friendship treaty with Spain over the Western Sahara conflict.

