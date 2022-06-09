Algeria bans imports from Spain, banking association says
09-06-2022
Algeria has banned all imports from Spain starting Thursday, according to a statement issued by Algeria's bank association.
The ban comes hours after Algeria suspended a 20-years-old friendship treaty with Spain over the Western Sahara conflict.
