Left Menu

Strengthening Japan-SA ties can increase economic opportunities

This after the Japanese government, together with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), launched the Japan-South Africa Business Forum last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 16:19 IST
Strengthening Japan-SA ties can increase economic opportunities
Gungubele said Cabinet welcomed the deepening of ties between the two countries. Image Credit: Twitter (@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, says strengthening ties with Japan can present increased economic opportunities for South Africa.

The Minister was briefing media on Cabinet decisions on Thursday.

This after the Japanese government, together with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), launched the Japan-South Africa Business Forum last week.

Gungubele said Cabinet welcomed the deepening of ties between the two countries.

"Japan is one of our most important trade partners and a leading investor in a number of South African sectors, ranging from automobiles to advanced mining machinery, and from agribusiness to financial services.

"Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the recent Japan-South Africa Business Forum, which agreed to an ambitious work programme that includes collaboration on green industrialisation, electric vehicle technologies and green hydrogen.

"The forum also agreed to a virtual 'road-show' to highlight South African opportunities to more Japanese businesses, skills development in the local auto industry, work streams on manufacturing opportunities and the exchange of technical experiences," Gungubele said.

Speaking at the launch of the forum last week, dtic Minister Ebrahim Patel called for renewed focus to enhance ties between the two countries.

"I am very encouraged by the positive spirit among Japanese investors and the commitment to strengthening ties and economic opportunities, including for small and medium businesses. This forum can invigorate the economic relationship and boost green industries.

"We have now agreed to nine workstreams of actions that both countries will work together to address, with the first reports due within three months," Patel said.

According to the dtic, Japan is one of South Africa's biggest trade partners along with China, the USA and Germany.

"SA exports to Japan increased from R61 billion in 2011 to R150 billion in 2021. Last year, SA imported R34 billion worth of goods... resulting in a R114 billion trade surplus in South Africa's favour with Japan," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022