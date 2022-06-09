Himalaya Wellness Company Launches a New Equity Campaign Inspiring Consumers to Prioritize Wellness

Watch the Film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZYLIwpYWCs BENGALURU, India, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Himalaya Wellness Company, one of India's leading wellness brands, has launched a new equity campaign that inspires consumers across age groups to prioritize health and wellness. The campaign brings to life Himalaya's vision of 'Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart'.

Over the past nine decades, Himalaya has been championing health and wellness, which consumers across the globe want to embrace. Himalaya believes that the world will be a happier place if everyone prioritizestheir health and wellness. The new campaign aims at drawing attention to the shift in the lifestyles and the importance of preventive health care for good health and well-being.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director - Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, says, ''At Himalaya, we believe that wellness is the real happiness. This brand film reiterates our commitment to creating awareness on the role of wellness for healthy and happy living. Himalaya has pioneered and developed a range of head-to-heel consumer products, reinforcing our vision of Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart.'' M. Damodaran Nair, President & Head of Office (FCB Bangalore): ''Over the past couple of years, we've all realized the importance of health and wellness in some way or the other. It was the right time for a brand like Himalaya, which has pioneered wellness and built its legacy for over 90 years, to reiterate the role of wellness in our daily lives. The old saying 'health is wealth' has never been truer, and Himalaya goes one step further to say, 'wellness is true happiness'.'' Romit Nair, Executive Creative Head (FCB Bangalore): ''With the demands of an active lifestyle, consumers have realized the importance of adopting preventive health care for their happiness and well-being. Everyone, at some point in their life, has said 'kaash' (if only), when they realize, they could have done something to avoid a difficult health situation. The Himalaya equity campaign is based on this consumer insight.'' Campaign details: • Title: Khush Raho Khushal Raho • Creative Agency: FCB ULKA • Production: Gulliver Motion Pictures • Director: Parikshit Vaidya About Himalaya Wellness Company In 1930, a young visionary by the name of Mr. M. Manal foresaw the benefits of herbal remedies while riding through the forests of Burma. After diligently researching the science of the traditional field of Ayurveda, he decided to dedicate his life creating products that would improve millions of lives across the world. Today, with a history spanning more than nine decades in herbal research, Himalaya has positioned itself as a brand that cares about not only enriching people's lives but also safeguarding the environment. With their ''head-to-heel'' range of products, Himalaya aims to provide a holistic solution to everyday ailments.

Seeped in a legacy of researching Nature, Himalaya has successfully been able to harness the science of Ayurveda through cutting-edge research to become a brand that is safe, gentle, and trustworthy. For more information, please visit: https://himalayawellness.in/ PWR PWR

