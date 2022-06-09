Left Menu

PM Johnson says UK out of sync with OECD due to earlier COVID reopening

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:49 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain was out of sync with the other OECD countries' growth cycles because the country emerged out of the pandemic first and had a faster recovery.

Asked why the OECD on Wednesday predicted Britain would have the lowest 2023 growth in the G20 apart from Russia, Johnson said: "Because we came out first, because of the steps that we took, we were slightly out of sync with much of the rest of the OECD."

