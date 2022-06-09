Left Menu

KZN taxi industry distances itself from national shutdown

“The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), which is the main body representing the taxi industry in the country, has announced that taxis will be operating normally in the province tomorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:33 IST
KZN taxi industry distances itself from national shutdown
The MEC said such a shutdown would have had undesirable implications in the province that is recovering from COVID-19, July unrests, and the recent floods. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The KwaZulu–Natal Department of Transport has welcomed the decision taken by the taxi industry not to participate in a proposed "national shutdown" on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni said the taxi industry in the province has distanced itself from a proposed shutdown, which would have a further negative economic impact for the province and country as a whole.

"The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), which is the main body representing the taxi industry in the country, has announced that taxis will be operating normally in the province tomorrow.

"Instead, the taxi industry has agreed on an urgent engagement with government to find mitigative measures, which will assist to reduce the impact of the ongoing petrol hikes on their transport operations. The meeting with government is confirmed for tomorrow [Friday]," Nkonyeni said.

The MEC said such a shutdown would have had undesirable implications in the province that is recovering from COVID-19, July unrests, and the recent floods.

"Any mass action that will disrupt the economy will further harm our recovery efforts. As government, we have agreed to meet with Santaco to discuss the impact of the petrol price hike and to look at possible interventions.

"All businesses will be open and public transport will be available. We will, however, monitor the situation very closely. The province has placed the security cluster on high alert for any possible disruptions," Nkonyeni said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022