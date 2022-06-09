Left Menu

SGPC objects to appointment of non-Sikh as MD of Punjab & Sind Bank

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:31 IST
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday raised an objection to the appointment of non-Sikh as managing director and chief executive officer of Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB).

Swarup Kumar Saha was recently appointed as the head of the PSU lender by the central government.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief said that PSB was established in 1908 as a dream of an independent bank of Sikhs.

“This bank (PSB) is known as Sikh bank and only a Sikh should be appointed at its top post. A consensus was also reached in this regard with the government at the time of nationalisation of this bank, but sadly it is not being implemented in spirit,” said Dhami.

Even before the appointment of Saha, the Sikh traditions were not followed and now, it has been done again, the SGPC president said and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider appointing a Sikh as the MD and CEO of the bank.

Dhami said it is not justified to ignore the thought process of Sikh personalities behind the establishment of this bank and the consensus formed during its nationalisation and only Sikh should be appointed to the top post of PSB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

