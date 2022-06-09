Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 23:42 IST
Suburban train services on the Trans-harbour line of Central Railway in the Mumbai region were affected for over three hours on Thursday evening after an overhead wire broke near Vashi railway station.

Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience due to the disrupted services.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said an overhead wire snapped between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations on Trans-harbour line around 7.15 pm. The train traffic was restored by 10.30 pm, he said.

On the main line of CR, trains were running late by 15-20 minutes due to wire tripping at various locations due to pre-monsoon showers, he said.

The trans-harbour line provides train connectivity to Mumbai's satellite towns Thane and Navi Mumbai. Lakhs of commuters travel on the line every day.

The main line of Central Railway provides services up to Kasara and Khopoli from CSMT in South Mumbai, while the harbour line gives connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs.

