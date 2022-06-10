Helicopter with seven people on board missing in Italy

Turkish media reports on Friday said a helicopter with seven people on board, including four Turkish citizens, has gone missing in northern Italy.

NTV television said the helicopter took off from the city of Lucca heading for Treviso but disappeared off the radar near Modena region.

Italian authorities were searching for the helicopter.

NTV says the Turkish citizens are employees of the Eczacibasi company who were in Italy to attend a trade fair.

The report says the helicopter belonged to an Italian hygiene and household cleaning products company and was used to take customers to its factory.

