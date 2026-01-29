Left Menu

Italy Aligns Small Parcel Tax to EU Standards

Italy plans to adjust its tax on small packages from non-EU countries to match the new EU tax, supporting efforts to curb low-cost imports from retailers like Shein and Temu. The Italian tax, set to generate significant revenue, faces a potential freeze proposed by Forza Italia.

  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy is looking to amend its small parcel tax for goods sent from non-EU countries to align with the European Union's newly implemented levy, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti announced Thursday.

The current Italian tax is part of a broader effort to regulate cheap e-commerce imports, especially from online retailers like Shein and Temu. The tax was set at 2 euros per parcel valued up to 150 euros, aiming to raise substantial revenue in the coming years.

The European Union will impose a 3 euro customs duty on low-value parcels starting July 1, 2026, until a lasting resolution is found for eliminating duties on online purchases below 150 euros. Meanwhile, Forza Italia is urging a temporary freeze on the Italian levy, a move Giorgetti said would be considered.

