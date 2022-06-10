Left Menu

EU antitrust regulators charge Austrian, Czech rail companies with collusion

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:20 IST
EU antitrust regulators charge Austrian, Czech rail companies with collusion
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU antitrust regulators on Friday charged the Austrian and Czech rail incumbents of colluding in the market for used passenger railway wagons following a six-year investigation.

"Between 2012 and 2016, CD (Ceske drahy) and OBB (Osterreichische Bundesbahnen) engaged in a collective boycott aimed at maintaining their market position and impeding the expansion of RegioJet both in Czechia and on the international rail route between Prague and Vienna," the European Commission said in a statement.

Czech rail company RegioJet entered the long-distance rail passenger transport market in the Czech Republic in 2011, relying mainly on used wagons in order to compete with CD and OBB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022