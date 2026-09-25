€300M Financing Deal Gives Czech and Slovak Businesses Room to Grow Greener

A new agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and SG Equipment Finance Czech Republic (SGEF) will make €300 million in favourable financing available to businesses primarily in Czechia and Slovakia, helping them modernise operations, strengthen competitiveness and support jobs.

The EIB will lend €150 million to SGEF, which will contribute an equal amount and channel the combined funding to small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-sized companies. Businesses will be able to finance assets such as modern equipment, technology and transport under conditions that include lower interest rates, longer repayment periods and less demanding collateral requirements than those available in the traditional loan market.

Making Essential Investment More Affordable

For businesses managing tight budgets, affordable financing can make it easier to replace an ageing production line or introduce equipment that improves efficiency. EIB Vice-President Marek Mora highlighted the importance of these decisions for smaller companies facing higher costs and global uncertainty, describing long-term investment finance as essential to helping them remain competitive and continue contributing to the Czech and Slovak economies.

The agreement also places a strong emphasis on regions with greater development needs, with 88% of the financing projected to reach Czech and Slovak areas where income per person falls below the European Union average. Directing investment towards these EU cohesion regions is expected to support employment, business growth and a more balanced distribution of economic opportunities across Central and Eastern Europe.

Cleaner Equipment Gets a Dedicated Share

At least 20% of the financing will support climate and environmental investments, creating a dedicated source of funding for businesses seeking to reduce their environmental impact. Potentially eligible projects include energy-efficient machinery, renewable-energy systems and zero-emissions transport, allowing companies to connect operational improvements with investments in cleaner production and mobility.

SGEF Chief Operating Officer Petr Němec said access to finance remains a key factor in companies' ability to invest and grow, with the EIB partnership providing additional funding capacity and attractive conditions for modernisation, innovation and sustainability. For clients, the agreement creates more opportunities to carry out projects that strengthen their long-term competitiveness and ability to withstand difficult business conditions.

A Czech Manufacturer Shows What Finance Can Unlock

SGEF has worked with the EIB Group, which includes the European Investment Fund, since 2004, supporting investment by a range of businesses. One example is 3D Lasertec, a Czech metalworking company whose plant in Domažlice has accelerated its move towards clean energy and developed efficient battery-storage systems with support from financing made available through the partnership.

Owner Josef Stauner said the company had financed several Trumpf laser systems through SGEF and refinanced five electric heavy-duty trucks in each of the past two years. Its solar power plants now generate between 60% and 70% of the energy the business consumes, illustrating how access to finance can help turn ideas for cleaner operations into practical investments. The new €300 million programme will give more businesses opportunities to pursue equipment upgrades and development projects that support sustainable growth, employment and regional cohesion.