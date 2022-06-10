APEDA facilitates participation of ten exporters in London Wine Fair, 2022

In a bid to give a boost to the export of Indian wine, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which works under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated participation of ten exporters in London Wine Fair, 2022.

The London Wine Fair organised during June 7 - 9, which is regarded as one of the world's most important wine trade events.

Indian exporters who participated in the London Wine Fair are Resvera wines, Sula vineyards, Good drop wine cellars, Hill Zill wines, KLC wines, Soma vine village, Grover Zampa vineyard, Plateaux Vintners, ASAV vineyards and Fratelli vineyards.

Given that India is the third-largest market for alcoholic beverages in the world, there are 12 joint venture companies having a licensed capacity of 33,919 kilo-litres per annum for the production of grain-based alcoholic beverages. Around 56 units are manufacturing beer under license from the government of India.

India has exported 2.47 lakh metric tonne of alcoholic products to the world for the worth of USD 322.12 million during 2020-21. The major export destinations of Indian alcoholic products in 2020-21 were United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Singapore, Congo, and Cameroon, etc.

Maharashtra has become an important state for wine manufacturing as there are more than 35 wineries in the state. Around 1,500 acres are used for grapes cultivation for wine production in Maharashtra. To promote wine manufacturing, the state government has declared the wine-making business a small-scale industry and has also offered excise concessions.

The demand of India's alcoholic beverages products like beer made from malt, wine, white wine, brandy, whiskies, rum, gin, etc. has increased manifold in the global market.

APEDA has conducted several workshops and wine tasting events at various international trade fairs for creating awareness about the potential of Indian wines.

Indian Wine industry has grown at compound annual growth rate of 14 per cent during 2010 to 2017 making it the fastest growing industry under alcoholic beverage in the country.

