Producer and director Roshan Garry Bhinder announced her next Project Sifer

Today the directors have become the brand. There was a time when the audience watched the movie with the name of the lead actor, but today audience knows their favorite directors and they do not dare to miss their favorite director's film. Here, we are talking about very famous Indian filmmaker Roshan Garry Bhinder who is planning to shoot her next project in Lucknow. Titled Sifer it was initially planned as a feature film but now it will be shot as her first full-fledged OTT series which might run into the next season. Nowadays Garry is busy in Location hunting and casting. The crime thriller is based on a true story.

Roshan Bhinder has written the story with music composer Daboo Malik. "We wrote it long back as a film and then it was not supposedly set in Lucknow. But when we thought of altering it into a series of maybe 6-7 episodes with newly developed characters then we all knew it has to be here and nowhere else. The story has an open end so we will want it to go in the second season," she tells and adds that Malik is also working on the musical score of the project. They are now planning in coming to the city for recce.

Besides directing and producing a web show for Shemaroo, Roshan Garry Bhinder has directed Zee Tv telefilms Calendar Girl and many music videos with Mika Singh, Dabbo Mallik, Alka Yagnik and others. She also directed the thriller series called Manohar Kahaniya for Shemaroo and Tata Sky. She has been in the industry for more than 23 years. Roshan started her career with films like Koi Mil Gaya, Kasoor, Raaj, Dum, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Boy for Girls (with Shankar), etc. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

