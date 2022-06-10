Left Menu

Search resumes in Italy for missing helicopter with Turks aboard

Four of the passengers were employees of Turkish firm Eczacibasi Consumer Products who had been attending a paper technologies fair, the company said in a statement. "We have been informed that search efforts by the Italian authorities are continuing...

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-06-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 16:45 IST
Search resumes in Italy for missing helicopter with Turks aboard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian rescue services resumed a search on Friday for a helicopter that vanished on Thursday with seven people aboard, including four Turkish businessmen, police said. The helicopter took off from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar screens after hitting bad weather above a hilly, wooded area.

An initial search on Thursday found no trace of the helicopter. Four of the passengers were employees of Turkish firm Eczacibasi Consumer Products who had been attending a paper technologies fair, the company said in a statement.

"We have been informed that search efforts by the Italian authorities are continuing... We hope to receive good news as soon as possible," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022