Universal Beijing Resort to remain closed until further notice

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

The Universal Beijing Resort said on its official WeChat account on Friday that it would remain closed until further notice, to tie in with the Government strategy to fight the coronavirus.

The resort, which originally planned to reopen on June 15 , includes a CityWalk, two hotels and the Universal Studios theme park.

