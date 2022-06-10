Left Menu

U.S. to drop COVID testing for incoming international air travelers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 19:15 IST
The Biden administration will drop predeparture COVID-19 international air testing requirements effective Sunday at 12:01 a.m. after heavy lobbying from airlines and the travel industry, a senior administration official told Reuters.

The Biden administration will announce on Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer require pre-departure COVID-19 testing for travelers coming to the United States after it determined based on the science and data that this requirement is no longer necessary. CDC will do a reassessment of this decision in 90 days, the official said.

