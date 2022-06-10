Left Menu

Algeria's cutting trade with Spain could violate EU trade law, top EU officials say

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-06-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 19:37 IST
  • Spain

Algeria's decision two days ago to cut trade with Spain following a diplomatic spat over Western Sahara could be a violation of European Union trade law, two of the bloc's top officials said on Friday.

"The EU is ready to stand up against any type of coercive measures applied against an EU Member State," the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell and European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a joint statement. "However, the EU continues to favour dialogue first to solve controversies."

