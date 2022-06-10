Left Menu

Kolkata-Dhaka train detained for over 1 hour amid protest

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:21 IST
Kolkata-Dhaka train detained for over 1 hour amid protest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata-Dhaka Maitreyee Express was detained in West Bengal's Nadia district for over an hour on Friday owing to a rail blockade by locals, demanding that an illegally-built level crossing by them be made operational after the Eastern Railway closed it, an official said.

The blockade at Taraknagar halt station in the Ranaghat-Gede section started at 7.23 am and continued till 9.45 am, the Eastern Railway official said.

Owing to the agitation, Maitreyee Express was detained at Kalyani station from 8.11 am to 9.45 am, he said.

The train left for its onward journey to Dhaka after the blockade was lifted, the official said.

The agitators were demanding that a makeshift level crossing built by the villagers be made operational again. It had been closed by the railway authority, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022