Kejriwal to flag off luxurious Volvo buses from Punjab on June 15

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-06-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 21:44 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will flag off luxurious Volvo buses to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from the state on Wednesday.

Kejriwal will flag off buses from Jalandhar.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Saturday said the AAP government has already taken many decisions to end liquor, sand mafias and supply of drugs in the state. "Now transport mafia will also be a thing of the past as party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by CM Mann will flag off Volvo buses on June 15," Kang said.

Chief Minister Mann on Friday had announced to start luxurious Volvo buses from Punjab to the Delhi airport.

Mann had also said that for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and ''looted the people by charging according to their own whims and fancies''.

The AAP government has also decided to modernise and upgrade the transportation services in the state-run buses, said Kang.

The state government will run these luxurious buses that will charge less than half of what private transporters are charging, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

