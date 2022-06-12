Left Menu

‘Kacha Badam' fame Bhuban Badyakar’s new jingle aims at creating financial awareness in rural belts

Bhuban Badyakar, whose Kacha Badam rocked the internet a few months ago, has been roped in by a micro-finance company to generate and enhance financial awareness in rural areas.Loan niyechi, kaj korechi I have taken a loan, I have worked, a jingle recorded by Badyakar for Arohan Financial Services, urges villagers to repay borrowings on time to be eligible for advances of larger amounts.The song is about helping create financial discipline among people, the internet sensation told PTI.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 18:03 IST
‘Kacha Badam' fame Bhuban Badyakar’s new jingle aims at creating financial awareness in rural belts
  • Country:
  • India

Bhuban Badyakar, whose 'Kacha Badam' rocked the internet a few months ago, has been roped in by a micro-finance company to “generate and enhance financial awareness” in rural areas.

‘Loan niyechi, kaj korechi’ (I have taken a loan, I have worked), a jingle recorded by Badyakar for Arohan Financial Services, urges villagers to repay borrowings on time to be eligible for advances of larger amounts.

The song is about helping create financial discipline among people, the internet sensation told PTI. “I will be more than happy if people benefit through my jingle.'' Reema Mukherjee, the spokesperson of Arohan Financial Services, said Badyakar is a popular name in villages and semi-urban areas, and his success story has inspired many people.

“We have uploaded the jingle on YouTube. Our field officers, when they visit our customers, play it. “Many of our customers identify with Badyakar’s struggle, his achievement in parts of central, eastern and north-eastern India. His story and his rise to fame gives hope to many entrepreneurs,” Mukherjee said.

The Kolkata-basd company caters to customers with low-financial literacy, placed at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid in financially under-penetrated and low-income geographies of the country.

“It is our constant effort to educate customers and make them financially informed and independent,'' Managing Director Manoj Nambiar said.

''I am confident that our association with Bhuban Badyakar, his simple and relatable narrative, will encourage our customers to be aware of the importance of timely repayment of EMIs to help maintain a good credit bureau record for their future,'' he added.

The company's team had met Badyakar through one of its customers, and subsequently he agreed to record the jingle for Arohan Financial Services, one of the largest NBFC-MFIs in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022