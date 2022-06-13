Citroen looks to bolster sales network as it readies to drive in C3 next month

Automaker Citroen is looking to expand its presence across smaller cities and towns as it gears up to introduce all-new model C3 next month, marking its foray into the highly competitive sub-4 metre segment in the country, as per a senior company official.

The company, which is a part of the Stellantis group formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA, aims to build up a robust yet efficient sales network to cater to its new range, including an electric vehicle , it plans to launch over the next few years.

The carmaker had launched its first model C5 Aircross SUV in the country last year with showrooms in just 10 main cities in India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The company had also launched a 100 per cent direct online buying for C5 Aircross SUV in over 50 Indian cities outside the dealer network.

With C5 Aircross, Citroen aimed at establishing the brand in India and now with C3 it aims to get into the mainstream, competing with the likes of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger on one side and premium hatchbacks Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 on the other.

''The C3 is coming up and we are starting with 20 dealerships in July and we plan to have 30 outlets by the end of the year and since the C-Cubed platform is now alive our expansion of the network will continue next year as well,'' Citroen India Brand Head Saurabh Vatsa told PTI in an interaction.

The company, which plans to bring in new cars at regular intervals including an EV next year, would keep ramping up the sales network going ahead.

''We're not slowing down now,'' Vatsa said.

The C3, a hatchback with SUV looks, is expected to hit the market on July 20.

Vatsa noted that the company has heavily localised the C-Cubed platform over the last few years leading to benefits from cost of ownership perspective.

C3 is the first model to come up on the platform and the company plans to bring in one model every year going ahead.

Elaborating on the business model, Vatsa said the company is already producing engines and gearboxes catering to domestic and export markets, respectively.

''So if we look at the overall package, the industrialisation(engine, gearbox manufacturing) and the go-to-market strategy, it is very carefully planned and rolled out. It is now coming alive with the mainstream product, the C3,'' Vatsa stated.

The company also plans to export C3 to various international markets like Africa, ASEAN and Latin America.

Stellantis India CEO and Managing Director Roland Bouchara termed India an important strategic market for the group.

''India is probably one of the most stable countries in terms of growth on which we can bet..,'' he noted.

