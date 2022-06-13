Blue Star appoints Anita Ramachandran as independent director

Air-conditioner and commercial refrigeration company Blue Star Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of renowned HR expert Anita Ramachandran as an independent director for a term of five years with effect from June 13, 2022.

She will also be a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Blue Star Ltd Chairman Shailesh Haribhakti said, ''With her rich experience as an HR professional and a member of the Board of several reputed companies, Anita's induction as an Independent Director will be immensely valuable to Blue Star.'' She will play an important role in Blue Star's ambitious growth strategy and most importantly in its 'Human Capital' strategy in the domestic and international markets, Haribhakti added.

Ramachandran has been an independent director on the boards of various companies for the last 20 years and has in this capacity been associated with a wide range of industries.

She is currently on the board of several companies such as Grasim, Metropolis Healthcare, Happiest Minds, FSN E-Commerce, Rane Madras, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Godrej & Boyce, Kotak Life Insurance, and Essel Mining and Industries Ltd, it added.

Earlier, she was also on the boards of UTI, IDFC Asset Management, Utkarsh SFB in the financial sector, as well as HCL, HCL Infosystems, and Force Motors.

Ramachandran has over 40 years of experience as a management consultant. She is also one of the first generation of women professionals to become an entrepreneur and run a highly successful HR consulting and services organisation, the company said.

