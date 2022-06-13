Some roads leading to BKC to remain closed, traffic to be diverted for PM's Mumbai visit
Some roads leading to the BKC in Mumbai will remain closed while traffic on some roads will be diverted in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modis event on Tuesday, a Mumbai Traffic Police official said on Monday. Besides the heightened security at the BKC, additional police personnel will be deployed on various roads, the official added.
- Country:
- India
Some roads leading to the BKC in Mumbai will remain closed while traffic on some roads will be diverted in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event on Tuesday, a Mumbai Traffic Police official said on Monday. The prime minister will participate in 'Dwishatabdi Mahotsav' (200th anniversary celebrations) of 'Mumbai Samachar' at the Bandra Kurla Complex, a business district in the suburbs.
Entry of vehicles of all kinds will not be allowed on the BKC connector and through the Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL junction, Platina junction, the Trident junction towards the Jio World Centre, and the American Consulate, he said. Vehicular traffic on some routes will be diverted.
All these traffic regulations will remain in force between 4 PM and 8 PM (on Tuesday), the official said. Besides the heightened security at the BKC, additional police personnel will be deployed on various roads, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi govt has never meted out stepmotherly treatment to any state; BJP has always supported formation of Telangana: Amit Shah.
I will work as Narendra Modi's soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Narendra Modi government brought the number of districts affected by Left-wing extremism down by 70 per cent: Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates groundbreaking ceremony of third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit.
People centric governance, continuous effort towards good governance hallmark of past 8 years, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi