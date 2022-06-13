GBL through its WOS Wins EPC order from ANA Oils for Krishnapatnam Port liquid storage tanks

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI/GPRC): GBL Infra Engineering Services Private Limited (GBL IES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ganesh Benzoplast Limited (GBL), announces the receipt of its first prominent order worth Rs 12.23 crore, from ANA Oleo Pvt Ltd to build Sixty (60) Liquid Storage tanks to be completed within a period of 9 months, for their Edible Oil Refinery project at Krishnapatnam Port, Andhra Pradesh. ANAOleo Pvt Ltd, part of ANA Oils-a joint venture between APICAL (USD 25 billion Group RGE Enterprise) and ACALPO (Singapore-based global commodity group), has entrusted the entire project with GBL IES placing them among top developers of liquid storage tanks across Indian ports.

Leveraging on GBL's expertise to build storage tank terminals and pipelines for port connectivity, GBL IES now finds itself in the epicentre of Krishnapatnam'sexpansion. The port is looking at an ambitious growth plan, entailing USD 2 billion worth of investment. Not only does this open door to Phase II of the project (structural and piping works), but also introduces GBL, to opportunities at the Eastern Ports of India for new projects and establishing permanent pipeline connectivity across the country, from the port jetty to the refinery plant, marking GBL as a key player in the liquid storage EPC field. Commenting on this development, Rishi Pilani (Chairman and Managing Director - GBL) said, "The receipt of this order only goes to further establish GBL's credibility as one of the key players in building liquid storage terminals. We are proud to be associated with a company, as substantial as ANA Oils. With the world economy constantly changing and opening up to new and unexpected events, it is important for us, to play a part in helping our nation make progress towards efficiency, sustainability and autarky. We look forward to a positive future of GBL and prepare ourselves for what's to come."

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited is a leading independent Liquid Storage Tank (LST) provider, specialising in the storage and handling of liquid chemicals and oil products and has storage terminals at JNPT (Mumbai), Cochin and Goa. GBL is also in the business of manufacturing speciality chemicals, food preservatives and oil additives having two factories at MIDC Tarapur (Maharashtra). The Apical group specializes in farming, refining, merchandising, distribution, and the trading of crude palm oil and its many derivatives. Apical is one of Indonesia's largest processors and exporters of palm oil. An astounding 7 million metric tonnes of crude palm oil refining capacity and 10 massive processing facilities across the globe is a testament to Apical's commitment to providing world-class products and services for a new generation of consumers.

Acalpo was founded in 1999 by GautamRampuria, an Indian-origin entrepreneur based out of Singapore. Acalpo has business interests in India, South East Asia, and West Africa. In India, Acalpo had a JV with Wilmar group, building and operating refineries across the East coast of India. Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

