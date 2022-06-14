Amazon set to begin Prime Air drone deliveries in the U.S.

Amazon said on Monday that it will start Prime Air drone deliveries in the U.S. and customers in Lockeford, California, will be among the first to receive drone deliveries later this year.

The e-commerce giant is working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local officials in Lockeford to obtain permission to conduct these drone deliveries.

Once onboarded, customers in Lockeford will see Prime Air-eligible items on Amazon. They will be able to place an order as they normally would and receive an estimated arrival time with a status tracker for their order. The drone will fly to the designated delivery location, descend to the customer's backyard, and hover at a safe height. It will then safely release the package and rise back up to altitude.

"The promise of drone delivery has often felt like science fiction. We've been working for almost a decade to make it a reality. As we launch the service in Lockeford, we'll also be investing in the community, creating new jobs, building partnerships with local organizations, and helping reduce carbon emissions—all thanks to this futuristic technology that could one day become just as common as seeing an Amazon delivery van pull up outside your house," Amazon wrote in a blog post.

To fulfil customer orders via drone, Amazon says it has developed a sophisticated sense-and-avoid system, which allows the drone to operate at greater distances while safely and reliably avoiding other aircraft, people, pets, and obstacles.

The delivery drone can identify a static object as well as a moving object in its path. If obstacles are identified, it will automatically change course to safely avoid them.

"It took years of inventing, testing, and improving to develop these breakthrough technologies, and we're excited to use them to make customer deliveries. Once onboarded, customers in Lockeford will see Prime Air-eligible items on Amazon," the company said.