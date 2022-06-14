Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises in relation to IPO of Delhivery Limited

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the book running lead managers, namely, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited (BRLMs) in relation to the initial public offer of equity shares of Delhivery Limited aggregating to INR 52,350 million (the "Offer"). Delhivery is the largest and fastest-growing fully integrated logistics player in India (in terms of revenue for Fiscal 2021) and provides a full range of logistics services. Delhivery operates a high-quality logistics infrastructure, working with a vast network of domestic and global partners.

The Capital Markets team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was led by Yash Ashar, Partner & Head - Capital Markets; Gokul Rajan, Partner; with support from Nayan Jain, Principal Associate; Aniran Ghoshal, Senior Associate; along with Jhalak Shah, Associate; and Avinash Gautam, Associate. The Offer comprised a fresh issue of 82,152,503 equity shares of Delhivery aggregating to INR 40,000 million and an offer for sale of 25,364,585 equity shares of Delhivery aggregating to INR 12,350 million, for cash at a price of INR 487 per equity share. The Offer also included a reservation of 432,900 equity shares aggregating to INR 200 million for eligible employees and a discount of INR 25 per equity share was offered to eligible employees.

Other Parties and Advisers to the transaction included Linklaters Singapore Pte. Ltd. (acted as International legal advisers to the BRLMs); Latham & Watkins LLP (acted as International legal advisers to Delhivery); and Morrison and Foerster LLP (acted as International legal advisers to the SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd). The equity shares of Delhivery were listed on the stock exchanges on May 24, 2022.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (cam) is India's leading law firm with a global reputation of being trusted advisers to its clients. The Firm advises a large and diverse set of clients, including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, start-ups, government and regulatory bodies. The Firm generalists, specialists and senior ex-regulators expertly guide clients across a spectrum of transactions, sectors and regulations. With 1000 lawyers and 160 Partners, the Firm is the largest full-service law firm in India and offices in key business centres at Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City and also in Singapore.

The Firm recently received "Innovation in Advancing Markets" award at the FT Innovative Lawyers Asia Pacific 2022 Awards and the "National Law Firm of the Year: India" award at the IFLR Asia Pacific 2022 awards ceremony. The Firm had won "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the ALB India Awards and "Firm of the Year" at the IFLR1000 India Awards in 2021.

