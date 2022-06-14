Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Sorafenib tablets in UK market

14-06-2022
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Sorafenib tablets in UK market
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched Sorafenib tablets, used in the treatment of various cancers, in the US market after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

''We are pleased to launch this important generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bringing affordable generic medicines to market for patients,'' Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's Sorafenib Tablets, USP, are available in 200 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 120 and are used in the treatment of liver, kidney, and thyroid cancer.

The company's product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc's Nexavar tablets.

