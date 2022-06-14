Left Menu

Bajaj Auto shares tumble 5 pc after board defers buyback decision

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:25 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The stock of Bajaj Auto on Tuesday declined by 5 percent after the company said its board has deferred a decision on its proposed share buyback.

Shares of the company tanked 5.06 percent to settle at Rs 3,684.40 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 7.13 percent to Rs 3,603.75.

On the NSE, it declined 4.82 percent to end at Rs 3,693.95 apiece.

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, has decided that ''further deliberations are required in order to take a decision on the proposal of buyback, and accordingly deferred the matter'', Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

On June 9, the company had informed stock exchanges that its board would consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at a meeting to be held on Tuesday.

A share buyback is a process when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available in the open market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

