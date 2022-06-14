Tata Technologies ties up with TN govt to transform industrial training centres into tech centres

Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to transform industrial training institutes into technology centres.

The collaboration with the state government is an extension of Tata Technologies' continued efforts to implement projects of high social impact and complement nation building efforts of the government, the company said on Tuesday.

The technology centres would not only cater to advanced skill requirements of students but would also act as technology and industrial hubs for micro, small and medium enterprises. ''The total proposed investment under this project would be about Rs 2,204 crore'', the company said in a statement.

The objective of the MoU is to bridge the gap between academia and industry by a way of establishing modern technology centres to facilitate innovations and skill development of students and industry professionals.

The modern technology centers would facilitate skill training in machinery, equipment, tools, hardware, software, and services to be rendered for establishing long-term trades including manufacturing process control and automation, and industrial robotics among others.

''The industrial ecosystem and its requirements have changed significantly over the last few years with a digital-first approach. To keep pace with these evolving technological trends and transition towards Industry 4.0, industries and manufacturers seek a skilled workforce with relevant expertise and experience.

This project provides us an excellent opportunity to leverage our manufacturing domain knowledge to upskill and empower the youth of Tamil Nadu,'' Tata Technologies Ltd., Chairman, Subramanian Ramadorai said.

Tata Technologies, Managing Director and CEO, Warren Harris said, ''through this collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government we will leverage our product engineering expertise and manufacturing domain knowledge to create future-ready courseware and training platform that allows students to develop their skillsets in line with the requirements of industry 4.0 technologies''.

''Our vision of engineering a better world embodies our commitment to skill-building and developing future-ready talent which empowers the youth and addresses a big industry challenge'', he said.

