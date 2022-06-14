Shekhar Bajaj resigns from Bajaj Auto board
Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said Shekhar Bajaj has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the company due to health reasons.
The resignation is with effect from June 30, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Shekhar Bajaj is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Electricals since 1994.
