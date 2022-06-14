Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of IIFL Wealth Management stake by BC Asia Investments

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved the acquisition of up to 24.98 per cent shareholding of IIFL Wealth Management Limited by BC Asia Investments X Limited.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:48 IST
CCI approves acquisition of IIFL Wealth Management stake by BC Asia Investments
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved the acquisition of up to 24.98 per cent shareholding of IIFL Wealth Management Limited by BC Asia Investments X Limited. IIFL Wealth Management Limited is a private wealth management firm in India. IIFLWM serves the highly specialised and sophisticated needs of high net-worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, affluent families, family offices and institutional clients through a comprehensive range of tailored wealth management solutions.

BC Asia Investments X Limited proposes to acquire 24.98 per cent shareholding in IIFL Wealth Management Limited, the Competition Commission of India said in a statement. BC Asia is an investment holding company incorporated under the laws of Mauritius, and its objective is to hold long-term investments. BC Asia is indirectly held by funds or vehicles controlled by Bain Capital Investors, Bain Capital Credit Member, Bain Capital Member II and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Bain Private Equity is a private equity investment firm that invests, through its family of funds, in companies across many industries, including information technology, healthcare, retail and consumer products, communications, financial and industrial/manufacturing. Bain Credit is a leading global credit specialist with that invests up and down the capital structure and across the spectrum of credit strategies, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private lending, structured products, non-performing loans and equities.

CPPIB is a professional investment management organization that invests the funds transferred to it by the Canada Pension Plan Fund (CPP Fund) that are not needed by the CPP Fund to pay current benefits on behalf of its various contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build a diversified portfolio of assets, CPPIB invests in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income instruments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022