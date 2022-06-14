Rlys to armour 3000 km of Delhi-Mum, Del-Howrah route with 'Kavach'

The Railways will armour 3,000 km of its network covering the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes with the protection system Kavach at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 crore to prevent train collisions, officials said on Tuesday.

The anti-train collision system or Kavach, which literally means armour, is being promoted by the Railways as the world's cheapest automatic train collision protection system which enables it to stop on their own if the digital system notices any manual error like ''jumping'' of the red signal or any other malfunction. The Railways has floated 11 tenders for the system to be installed over 3000 km and in 760 locomotives. While receivers will be installed along the tracks, transmitters will be fitted inside the locos for the duo to interact with one another continuously using ultra high radio frequencies to control the brakes of trains and also alert drivers, all based on the logic programmed into them. The estimated cost of the works to be done on the tracks is Rs 20 lakh per km while the cost of the installation inside the locos will be Rs 60 lakh per loco. Officials said that the tenders have been floated by Northern Railways, North Central Railway, West Central Railway, East Central Railway, Eastern Railway and Western Railway which will cover the important Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai routes where the tracks and systems are being upgraded to host a top speed of 160 kmph. The South Central Railway, which first showcased Kavach with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on board one of the trains has already completed 1445 km of Kavach on its network. The Railways said that the Kavach system has a probability of error is one in 10,000 years and it opens avenues of export of this indigenously developed state-of-the-art technology for the national transporter.

Kavach' would be installed across 2000 rail route networks during the current fiscal year of 2022-23 and over 4000-5000 rail route networks in every subsequent year would be brought under this safety system, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)