No decisions yet on U.S. response to a future N.Korea nuclear test, Pentagon official says
The United States has not yet made a final decision on how to respond to any future North Korean nuclear test, a senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday, a day after America's top diplomat warned of adjustments to U.S. military posture.
Asked to detail potential short- and longer-term military adjustments, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said: "No, because I think the final decisions have not been made."
"Any adjustments we may make in our posture will -- in the first instance -- be done in consultation and close consultation with (South Korea) and with Japan," Kahl said, adding he didn't want to "outpace" conversations.
