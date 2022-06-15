Left Menu

French central bank sees second quarter growth of 0.25%

The euro zone's second-biggest economy will grow around 0.25% in the three months to the end of June from the first quarter when it shrank 0.2%, the Bank of France said, revising its second quarter estimate marginally higher from 0.2% last month. "After the first quarter pullback, activity in the second quarter will show resilience, which is to say that clearly the French economy won't be in recession," Bank of France chief economist Olivier Garnier told a news briefing.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-06-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 00:00 IST
French central bank sees second quarter growth of 0.25%
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

France's economy should avoid falling into recession during the current quarter after contracting in the first three months of the year, the central bank said on Tuesday. The euro zone's second-biggest economy will grow around 0.25% in the three months to the end of June from the first quarter when it shrank 0.2%, the Bank of France said, revising its second quarter estimate marginally higher from 0.2% last month.

"After the first quarter pullback, activity in the second quarter will show resilience, which is to say that clearly the French economy won't be in recession," Bank of France chief economist Olivier Garnier told a news briefing. The central bank based its growth estimate in part on the findings of its monthly survey of 8,500 firms in which executives reported that business was expected to improve slightly in June in the services sector, be stable in industry and decline sightly in construction.

The share of industrial firms experiencing supply chain difficulties eased in May to 61% from 64% in April while nudged up in the construction sector to 55% from 54%. With industrial firms seeing less pressure on obtaining inputs, 42% of executives in the sector reported raising sales prices in May, down marginally from 41% in April and was largely stable in services at 24%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
3
Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

 Global
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022