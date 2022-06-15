Left Menu

European stocks rally as ECB holds surprise meeting

European stocks rallied in early trade on Wednesday, after a spokesperson of the European Central Bank said its rate-setting Governing Council would hold an unscheduled meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in government bond markets. An index of euro zone shares climbed 1.3% by 0706 GMT, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.8%.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 12:44 IST
European stocks rally as ECB holds surprise meeting
Representative Image

European stocks rallied in early trade on Wednesday, after a spokesperson of the European Central Bank said its rate-setting Governing Council would hold an unscheduled meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in government bond markets.

An index of euro zone shares climbed 1.3% by 0706 GMT, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.8%. Italian bank stocks, which have taken a hit recently on fears about Rome's surging debt costs, rallied.

Shares of Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and BPER Banca rose between 4.5% and 6.5%, while the broader Italian banking index climbed 6.4%. Eurozone banks have fallen sharply in the past week, hit by a selloff in southern European bond markets after the ECB said last week it saw no need to create a new tool to help weaker economies cope with rising borrowing costs as it ends bond-buying and looks to hike rates.

The ECB's surprise meeting was scheduled for 0900 GMT but it was not yet clear whether a statement would be published, several sources with direct knowledge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022