Kejriwal, Mann flag off luxury bus service from Punjab to IGI airport in Delhi

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:03 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday flagged-off luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International airport.

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar was also among those present on the occasion.

Earlier, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang had on Saturday said the AAP government has already taken many decisions to end liquor, sand mafias and supply of drugs in the state. ''Now transport mafia will also be a thing of the past as party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by CM Mann will flag off Volvo buses on June 15,'' Kang had said.

Mann on Friday had announced that luxurious Volvo buses service will start from Punjab to the Delhi airport.

Mann had also said for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and ''looted people by charging according to their own whims and fancies''.

The state government will run luxury buses that will charge less than half of what private transporters are charging, Kang had said earlier.

