Shanghai orders mass COVID testing each weekend until end-July

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:03 IST
Shanghai will require all of its 16 districts to organize mass COVID testing for residents every weekend until the end of July, a city official said on Wednesday.

Zhao Dandan said that said that all districts will organise "community screenings" each weekend.

Should a district find any community transmission during the week, it will be required to conduct a full screening during which all residents will be subjected to "closed management" movement restrictions until testing is over, he added.

