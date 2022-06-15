Levi Strauss appoints Amisha Jain as new Senior Vice-President, MD South Asia

Global apparel and jeanswear major Levi Strauss & Co on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amisha Jain as its new Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA). Jain, who was CEO at Zivame - an intimate-wear brand, will be responsible for leading the company's operations in SAMEA and ensuring that the geography continues to drive expansion and growth, contributing to its success in Asia and around the globe, Levi Strauss & Co said in a statement.

She fills the role following the transition of Sanjeev Mohanty in late 2021.

Mohanty is currently Levi Strauss & Co's Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of the US and Canada, it added.

Commenting on her appointment, Levi Strauss Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer Seth Ellison said, ''Amisha's years leading digital and physical retail businesses, her track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and her passion for innovation are a combination that will set our SAMEA cluster up for accelerated growth''.

Jain has more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries, including physical and digital retail, consumer goods and technology.

She started her career as an engineer with Motorola Inc and has held roles across multiple functions such as sales, operations and strategy at organisations like McKinsey & Company, Nike and Arvind Group, the company added.

