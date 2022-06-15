Left Menu

Atumobile receives ARAI's nod for AtumVader e-bike

The company has already received positive feedback following the deliveries of its first low-speed version, Atum 1.0, to over 1,000 customers, he said, adding, with this latest version AtumVader, we hope to see a growth trajectory in our EV electric vehicle business. The bike offers latest features such as a hub motor with a 2.4 kWh battery pack that allows the bike to go up to 100 kms on a single charge at a top speed of 65 kmph, it said.

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle maker Atumobile on Wednesday said it has received ARAI's nod for its latest AtumVader e-bike, paving the way for its launch in the market. The new cafe racer model, which is to be manufactured at the company's Patancheru (Telangana) facility, comes with a 2.4 kWh battery pack, a tubular chassis, LED indicator and tail lamp, the company said. Moreover, as much as 90 per cent of the vehicle is made from indigenously sourced components, it added. The company's e-bike has received approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

''With the increasing demand for sustainable living and durable vehicles, we always keep our customers' safety and cost-effective pricing in mind. While keeping the electric bike's safety features in mind, AtumVader has specially curated safety switches and high-end tires for off-road use as well,'' said Vamsi G Krishna, Managing Director at Atumobile. The company has already received positive feedback following the deliveries of its first low-speed version, Atum 1.0, to over 1,000 customers, he said, adding, ''with this latest version AtumVader, we hope to see a growth trajectory in our EV (electric vehicle) business.'' The bike offers latest features such as a hub motor with a 2.4 kWh battery pack that allows the bike to go up to 100 kms on a single charge at a top speed of 65 kmph, it said. Besides, it has no clutch and does not require a leg brake and a rider can simply use their hands to accelerate.

