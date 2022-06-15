Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi-Delhi flight

Vietnam Airlines on Wednesday launched a Hanoi-Delhi flight that will operate three times per week, a statement said.

The inaugural flight landed at the Delhi airport at 2.25 PM on Wednesday, the airline's statement noted.

''India is one of Vietnam's top trade partners, while Vietnam is also India's 15th largest trade partner and fourth among Southeast Asian countries,'' it mentioned.

India resumed scheduled international flights from March 27 this year as the COVID-19 cases receded.

