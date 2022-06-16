Left Menu

Two killed as truck hits cycle, e-rickshaw in Muzaffarnagar

Two people were killed and five others were seriously injured when a speeding pickup truck hit a cycle and an e-rickshaw in civil lines area here, police said on Thursday. Five other passengers of the e-rickshaw sustained injuries, they said, adding the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-06-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 11:41 IST
Two people were killed and five others were seriously injured when a speeding pickup truck hit a cycle and an e-rickshaw in civil lines area here, police said on Thursday. According to police, the bicycle rider Pramod (50) and Saroj (55) who was in the e-rickshaw were killed in the mishap that took place on Wednesday night. Five other passengers of the e-rickshaw sustained injuries, they said, adding the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The driver of the pickup truck fled from the spot after the accident while his vehicle has been seized and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

