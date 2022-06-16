Left Menu

UP: Two killed in bike-tractor collision in Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 16-06-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 11:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two men died while a woman was injured as their motorcycle collided with a tractor on Phepna-Rasra road here on Thursday morning, police said.

Namonarayan Singh (50) and Vinod Singh (55) died on the spot while his wife Pushpa Singh (50) sustained injuries in the accident, Superintendent of Police (City) Priti Tripathi said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, she said, adding the injured were rushed to a hospital.

The accident occurred when Namonarayan was taking Vinod and Pushpa to a railway station, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

