ANSR and Talent500 to invest $100M in helping Indian businesses build and expand global teams in partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office

ANSR and Talent500 will set up their respective regional HQs and establish technology hubs and innovation centres in Abu Dhabi for global businesses to develop technological solutions to support workforce transformation BENGALURU, India, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSR, the market leader in enabling organizations to build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centres (GCCs), today announced its partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as part of ADIO's $545 million Innovation Programme to drive innovation and growth for global businesses.

ADIO will provide the companies financial and non-financial incentives to support their growth in Abu Dhabi. ANSR and Talent500 will set up regional headquarters and innovation centres in Abu Dhabi aimed at developing technological solutions to support global workforce transformation. In addition, Talent500's global workforce solution aims to attract global ready-to-hire talent and manage the end-to-end setup of high-impact product and technology teams 60% faster.

The UAE has emerged as a leading destination for Indian businesses, including India's crypto ecosystem, 80% of who have moved to the UAE in the last 3 months.

In addition, Talent500, the fastest-growing global workforce builder in the world, will establish its Regional HQ in Abu Dhabi to provide fast-growth businesses in the Middle East access to top global talent. Aimed at transforming global hiring using artificial intelligence, Talent500 will connect leading technology professionals in product engineering, mobile, cloud and AI/ML with some of the most exciting enterprises in the region. Talent500 will also partner with local academic institutions to develop training, upskilling and internship programmes in relevant areas.

Vikram Ahuja, CEO of Talent500 and Managing Director at ANSR said, ''In a rapidly changing post-pandemic world, access to global talent will be a key differentiator for businesses. Abu Dhabi's attractiveness as a safe and stable location ranked high for ease of doing business, makes it an ideal global technology hub. We believe that this one-of-a-kind partnership between ADIO and ANSR-Talent500, will result in giant strides for Indian businesses looking to go and creating a vibrant deep tech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.'' Commenting on the partnership, Lalit Ahuja, CEO, ANSR added, ''ANSR is truly honoured and excited to partner with ADIO to transform the tech ecosystem in the region. With the rapidly changing global ecosystem, we're committed to contributing to the transformation of Abu Dhabi as a progressive and technology-led global technology location. We look forward to working closely with our portfolio of leading global businesses to set up their regional technology headquarters in Abu Dhabi in support of the emirate's vision of becoming a leading global technology hub.'' Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Acting Director General of ADIO, said, ''With talent and teams increasingly mobile and global, organisations need new technologies and solutions to maintain a successful workforce. Being home to 200 nationalities and a dynamic innovation ecosystem, Abu Dhabi understands that the future of work is being rapidly reshaped and is equipped to enable workforce transformation. ANSR and Talent500 are aligned with Abu Dhabi's vision of using innovation to address global challenges, and we are excited to support their growth through the Innovation Programme, which will enable us to drive meaningful progress in the global talent market.'' ANSR's investors include Accel Partners, Evolvence Group and Sistema. Evolvence Group is a Dubai-based conglomerate which focuses on asset management, education, and retail. Rohit Batra, a partner with the firm commented on this partnership, ''As competition for talent heats up globally and distributed teams become mainstream in a post-pandemic world, leading enterprises are seeking out solutions to build and manage a global workforce, while setting up hubs in talent-rich locations. Abu Dhabi's supportive regulations and growing ecosystem make it an ideal destination to attract top professionals and businesses alike.'' About ANSR ANSR is the market leader in enabling organizations build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). ANSR provides full life-cycle services including GCC design, set up and enabling operations. For over 15 years now, companies cutting across size, industry and markets have relied on ANSR's expertise to successfully build global business and technology teams. ANSR's unique and differentiated 'GCC-as-a-Service' is delivered in a no-Capex and 'pay-as-you-grow' manner that significantly enhances 'time to value' and neutralizes the known risks associated with setting up globally distributed teams. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 80 GCCs aggregating to over 85k enterprise talent with over $1.6B in investment and using over 8M sq ft of workspace.

About Talent500 Talent500 helps the world's fastest growing businesses build and manage their global workforce via a simple AI-based platform. Companies access global talent via Talent500's ''Global Talent Network'' (650,000+ global professionals in 50+ countries across product engineering, mobile, cloud and AI) and rely on an end-to-end suite of tools to screen, select and on-board a global workforce. Talent500's customers including leading global enterprises (Walmart, Delta Airlines, Nike, Pepsico), market leaders (Airbnb, Uber, Twitter) and startups from leading VC's and startup networks.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government entity responsible for attracting and facilitating investment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADIO enables opportunities for innovative investors and businesses of all sizes, facilitating connections across Abu Dhabi's innovation ecosystem to help them establish and grow in the emirate. With a comprehensive range of tailored services and incentives, ADIO helps businesses achieve long-term, sustainable success in the market and across the region.

