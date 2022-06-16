Left Menu

UK shares slide as BoE rate hike looms; ASOS tumbles on profit warning

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 1.6%. ASOS Plc plunged 22.8% as it warned of profit forecast miss after a significant rise in product returns as inflationary pressure impacted its twenty-something customers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:52 IST
UK shares slide as BoE rate hike looms; ASOS tumbles on profit warning
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London stock indexes fell on Thursday as investors braced for the fifth interest rate hike by the Bank of England in its quest to combat inflation nearing double-digits, while a profit warning by online fashion retailer ASOS hit the retail sector. The FTSE 100 index slipped 1.4%, weighed down by a 2% decline in shares of British American Tobacco and Shell.

Homebuilder Persimmon and asset manager Intermediate Capital slumped 8% and 6.4%, respectively, to the bottom of the index as their shares traded ex-dividend. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 1.6%.

ASOS Plc plunged 22.8% as it warned of a profit forecast miss after a significant rise in product returns as inflationary pressure impacted its twenty-something customers. Rival Boohoo dropped 15.1% as it reported an expected fall in revenue in its latest quarter, reflecting higher product returns and a tough year-over-year comparison.

The broader retailers index shed 4.8%. "This probably throws more potential on the consumer outlook. But analyst's earnings forecasts maybe haven't quite adjusted to the more challenging macro outlook... added to that central banks are in tightening mood pretty much everywhere, which is an unhelpful combination for equity markets," Ian Williams, economist, and strategist at Peel Hunt said.

The British central bank is widely expected to raise Bank rates by a quarter percentage point to 1.25% in its policy statement due at 1100 GMT. But investors have put a nearly 50% probability on a half-point rise by the BoE, something it has not done since 1995.

"It's a toss of a coin for them. Given the Fed's 75-bps hike that's going to set a precedent for bigger than usual moves. So a 50-bps increase would not be a big surprise," Williams added. Among other stock moves, Informa gained 3.5% after the events organizer more than doubled its share buyback program and forecast upbeat annual sales and profit outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022