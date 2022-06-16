Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall as surprise Swiss rate hike adds to policy angst

The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years with a surprise 50 basis point hike that soured the mood and sent the safe-haven franc up sharply. The MSCI's benchmark for global stocks gave up earlier gains and by 0803 GMT was down 0.3%.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:01 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall as surprise Swiss rate hike adds to policy angst
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

World stocks fell on Thursday and the dollar regained its footing on concerns over the impact of surging inflation and an aggressive policy tightening outlook from global central banks. The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years with a surprise 50 basis point hike that soured the mood and sent the safe-haven franc up sharply.

The MSCI's benchmark for global stocks gave up earlier gains and by 0803 GMT was down 0.3%. The initial positive reaction to the widely expected 75 basis point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve also fizzled out. Later on Thursday, the focus will turn to the Bank of England which is also expected to raise rates to tackle inflation, a day after the European Central Bank promised fresh support to temper a bond market rout.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down more than 1%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 1.8%. "There's a lot of nervousness. After the initial relief to the Fed... markets seem to have woken up that it is still a 75 basis point rate hike," Giuseppe Sersale, strategist and portfolio manager at Anthilia in Milan.

"If even the Swiss central bank surprisingly raises by half a point investors imagine that the tightening of central banks is still very violent. There is very little to be cheerful about," he added. The Fed approved on Wednesday its biggest interest rate hike since 1994. Fed officials also see further steady rises this year, targeting a federal funds rate of 3.4% by year-end.

Fed projections showed U.S. economic growth slowing to a below-trend rate of 1.7%, and policymakers expect to cut interest rates in 2024. Data on Friday showed a sharper-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation in May, alongside a University of Michigan survey showing consumers' five-year inflation expectations jumping sharply to their highest since June 2008.

In a news conference following the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the survey was "quite eye-catching". "(Inflation expectations) are starting to look like they're too high. That I think is one reason why Powell wanted to do a 75 ... And I think they will also go again in July," said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"They've got to get inflation down. They're so far behind the curve it's not funny." MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1%, erasing earlier gains.

After retreating from a 20-year peak following the Fed meeting, the dollar regained its footing in the Asian session. The global dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six peers, was last up 0.5% at 105.29.

The Swiss franc soared after the Swiss National Bank took markets by surprise with the large rate hike. It was last up almost 1.6% against the euro at 1.0225 and 1% higher against the dollar at 0.9848. U.S. Treasury yields rose with the 10-year yield at 3.362% from a close of 3.291% on Wednesday.

Oil prices recovered from a steep drop as investors focused on tight supplies. Brent crude was last up 0.3% to $118.8 per barrel and U.S. crude added 0.2% to $115.6. Gold was slightly lower as the dollar firmed. Spot gold last traded at $1,829.4 per ounce, down 0.2% on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022